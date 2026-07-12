FDA: A New Era in Cancer Treatment and Health Innovation
Recent health developments include the FDA's approval of Sanofi's wearable injector for a blood cancer drug, a setback for Elevar and Hengrui's liver cancer therapy, brain study results among former soccer players, and regulatory changes proposed for drug manufacturers. Additionally, significant business moves and health policy developments have surfaced.
The U.S. FDA has ushered in a new era of cancer treatment by approving Sanofi's Sarclisa as the first cancer drug delivered via a wearable injector, mitigating the need for intravenous infusions for multiple myeloma patients.
Meanwhile, Elevar Therapeutics and Hengrui faced a setback with another rejection from the FDA concerning their liver cancer therapy, citing manufacturing issues.
Additionally, a study by Imperial College London indicates that retired soccer players show brain structure changes but no cognitive decline, opening discussions on sports-related head injuries.
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