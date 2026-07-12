FDA: A New Era in Cancer Treatment and Health Innovation

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us Fda Approves Sanofis Wearable Injector Form Of Blood Cancer Drug The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Friday It Has Approved A Wearable Form Of Sanofis Blood Cancer Drug

The U.S. FDA has ushered in a new era of cancer treatment by approving Sanofi's Sarclisa as the first cancer drug delivered via a wearable injector, mitigating the need for intravenous infusions for multiple myeloma patients.

Meanwhile, Elevar Therapeutics and Hengrui faced a setback with another rejection from the FDA concerning their liver cancer therapy, citing manufacturing issues.

Additionally, a study by Imperial College London indicates that retired soccer players show brain structure changes but no cognitive decline, opening discussions on sports-related head injuries.