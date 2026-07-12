HIV Crisis Escalates in Pakistan: 80 Infected at Karachi Hospital

A health crisis looms large as the number of HIV cases linked to a transmission incident at Karachi's Kulsum Bai Valika (KBV) Hospital climbs to 80. This follows the latest confirmation that two more girls tested positive, bringing the total number of infected individuals to at least 80, according to The Express Tribune. Last week, Sindh Labour Minister and SESSI Chairman, Saeed Ghani, had confirmed HIV infection in 78 children.

In a harrowing account, the father of a nine-year-old girl, whose HIV diagnosis was confirmed on Friday, revealed that all three of his children had tested positive. This revelation comes after the Sindh High Court, on July 3, urged provincial authorities to provide a detailed report within two weeks after allegations surfaced that more than 200 children of industrial workers may have contracted HIV due to negligence at KBV Hospital, resulting in nine deaths as reported by The Express Tribune.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services' recent disclosures that Pakistan harbors an estimated 300,000 HIV cases, though only 34,000 are receiving treatment, according to Dawn. The committee voiced grave concerns over unregulated healthcare practices in private institutions, emphasizing a dire need for regulatory compliance and accountability, amid reports of unlicensed facilities, exploitative pricing, and inadequate garbage management in Islamabad.