Ebola, Botulism, and Pharma: Health Developments Globally
Recent health developments include a US Ebola patient treated in Germany, US travel restrictions due to Ebola in Congo, and the spread of the outbreak in more regions. The US FDA urges infant formula oversight post a botulism outbreak. In other news, Biocon shares are up for sale by Mylan.
- Country:
- United States
In recent health updates, a German hospital is treating a US citizen who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital's specialized isolation unit.
The US has introduced travel restrictions for its citizens in Congo due to the Ebola outbreak, requiring them to stay in a third country before returning home. The outbreak has also spread to two additional provinces in Congo, reported the country's public health institute.
Meanwhile, the US FDA has urged the infant formula industry for tighter supplier oversight following botulism outbreaks linked to products from ByHeart and Nara Organics. This marks a significant public health alert as it is the first such outbreak in nearly 50 years.
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