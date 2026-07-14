Ebola, Botulism, and Pharma: Health Developments Globally

In recent health updates, a German hospital is treating a US citizen who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital's specialized isolation unit.

The US has introduced travel restrictions for its citizens in Congo due to the Ebola outbreak, requiring them to stay in a third country before returning home. The outbreak has also spread to two additional provinces in Congo, reported the country's public health institute.

Meanwhile, the US FDA has urged the infant formula industry for tighter supplier oversight following botulism outbreaks linked to products from ByHeart and Nara Organics. This marks a significant public health alert as it is the first such outbreak in nearly 50 years.