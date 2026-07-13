Diplomatic Tensions: Germany's Military Support for Ukraine Raises Moscow's Ire

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's ambassador, accusing Berlin of endorsing Ukrainian assaults on Russian civilian infrastructure through their military collaboration. Russia criticized Germany's stance and its relationship with China. Both Ukraine and Russia have intensified infrastructure attacks, amid Western military support for Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:26 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Germany's Military Support for Ukraine Raises Moscow's Ire
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Russia's Foreign Ministry reported on Monday that it summoned Germany's ambassador in Moscow to express disapproval over Berlin's support for Ukraine's military initiatives. According to Russia, Germany's military cooperation with Ukraine plays a significant role in the ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure within Russia's borders.

The ministry underscored its concerns regarding the unacceptable nature of Germany's increasing support for Kyiv. Specific points of contention include military agreements, weapons supplies, and collaborative projects developing drones and missiles, which Russia claims are used to target its civilian infrastructure.

This diplomatic friction occurs amid heightened hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, with both nations denying the targeting of civilians in their respective attacks. Additionally, Russia criticized Germany's position on international relations, singling out Germany's interactions concerning China-Russia ties as a problematic area.

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