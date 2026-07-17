Controversial Quarantine in Kenya for U.S. Aid Workers

Seven American aid workers in Congo combating Ebola are quarantined in Kenya under new U.S. travel rules. Their presence sparks legal disputes and public outrage. The new policy insists they stay in a third country for three weeks before reentry to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:06 IST
Controversial Quarantine in Kenya for U.S. Aid Workers
  • Country:
  • United States

Seven American aid workers who had been actively involved in tackling the Ebola outbreak in Congo are now quarantined in a newly established isolation center in Kenya. This action comes after the U.S. government implemented stringent travel restrictions, raising public outcry and legal challenges in Kenya.

The aid workers are the first to be quarantined at this facility, which has become a focal point of a legal battle, prompting a court order to suspend construction work. Despite the order, the U.S. continues with the facility's development. The new U.S. directive mandates American citizens returning from Ebola-hit Congo to spend three weeks in a third country before re-entering the United States.

The 50-bed bio-isolation unit, located on an air force base in central Kenya, is intended for Americans exposed to Ebola. Samaritan’s Purse, the evangelical group employing the workers, confirmed their asymptomatic condition, emphasizing Kenyan government's imposed 21-day quarantine. The situation continues to unfold amid deepening Kenyan public resentment and diplomatic unease.

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