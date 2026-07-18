Controversy Over Iceberg Lettuce: Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Hits the U.S.
An investigation by Mexico’s health and agricultural ministries is underway following a cyclosporiasis outbreak in the U.S., linked to iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico. The U.S. CDC reported around 100 hospitalizations. Agencies in Mexico are taking preventive measures, while Taylor Farms and Sysco are recalling affected products.
- Country:
- United States
Mexico’s health and agricultural ministries have launched an investigation into a significant outbreak of foodborne illness in the U.S., connected to iceberg lettuce cultivated in Mexico and distributed by Taco Bell.
The Mexican sanitary regulator Cofepris and the agricultural agency Senasica are actively involved in this inquiry, deploying an interagency technical task force to adopt preventive strategies. Their efforts include thorough inspections and traceability assessments designed to prevent and manage potential health risks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported around 100 hospitalizations due to cyclosporiasis, a parasitic disease that results in gastrointestinal distress, following consumption of the suspect lettuce at Taco Bell locations across five U.S. states. In response, Taylor Farms and Sysco are withdrawing the implicated iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico.
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