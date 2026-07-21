Global Hunger Declines Despite Emerging Risks in 2025

For a third consecutive year, the global hunger rate has dropped, according to a 2025 United Nations report, marking reductions across every continent. Despite this progress, experts warn that climate shocks and trade disruptions present formidable risks to sustaining these advances, especially within Africa.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition report, drafted by five U.N. agencies, notes a reduction in hunger from 8.1% in 2024 to 7.8% in 2025, driven primarily by gains in Asia—chiefly India—and regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. Africa, however, remains the most affected continent.

As global hunger is forecasted to continue its decline through 2030, concerns remain about geopolitical tensions, such as the disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz, which elevate global food production costs by increasing prices for essential agricultural inputs. A severe El Niño could further strain vulnerable agricultural sectors.