Lettuce Linked to U.S. Parasite Outbreak Under Investigation
U.S. authorities are probing an outbreak of cyclosporiasis potentially linked to Mexican lettuce. Despite initial false positives, suspicions linger around Taylor Farms in Mexico. Mexican health officials are collaborating on preventive inspections, while Taco Bell locations are implicated in the ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- United States
The investigation into a cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States continues with a focus on lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms in Mexico. Despite earlier reports, Mexico's Health Minister David Kershenobich indicated no conclusive evidence has been found linking the outbreak to the produce.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's initial findings pointed towards shredded iceberg lettuce used in Taco Bell restaurants across five states. However, conflicting test results have complicated efforts to pinpoint the outbreak's origin. Authorities remain vigilant as approximately 100 hospitalizations have been reported.
Mexican health agencies are engaging in preventive inspections and traceability exercises. This mirrors a 2013 incident when the same farms were involved in a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting over 600 individuals. The collaboration aims to mitigate any further health risks as the cross-border investigation proceeds.
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