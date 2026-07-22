Behind the Scenes: FDA's Search for Stability Amid Political Storms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is grappling with leadership instability and political interference, following staff reductions during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s oversight. Industry experts urge the agency to prioritize scientific expertise to ensure the advancement of promising medical innovations.

Trump's administration, initially spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, resulted in significant team losses at the FDA, with six interim leaders heading the drug-review division since 2025. Calls for less political interference come as candidates for a new commissioner await Trump's decision.

As the FDA announces significant hiring and seeks to expedite drug trials in response to global competition, experts hope for a return to a focus on scientific rigor. Former FDA officials emphasize the importance of minimizing politicization in pivotal drug-review decisions.