Health Headlines: From Outbreaks to Legal Battles

The latest health news covers a cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan, legal challenges faced by biotech companies, and efforts to combat a dengue outbreak in Sri Lanka. Other highlights include a call to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions and lawsuits over drug advertising and tax disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:28 IST
Health Headlines: From Outbreaks to Legal Battles
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A widespread cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan has been reported, with 6,571 cases and 102 hospitalizations, although no fatalities have been recorded. Meanwhile, Danaher and Amgen face financial and legal challenges despite an increase in spending by biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

A mother's daily quest for fresh water in Gaza underscores a growing health crisis exacerbated by rising heat conditions. The U.S. FDA continues its investigation into Taylor Farms amid mounting cyclosporiasis cases, and Amgen settles a shareholder lawsuit regarding tax bill underreporting.

Sri Lanka combats an escalating dengue outbreak with air force drones and military support. Africa's head health official calls on the U.S. to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions on Uganda. Novo Nordisk takes legal action against Eli Lilly over alleged misleading ads in the weight-loss drug sector.

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