Hims & Hers Health Eyes Multi-Billion-Dollar Peptide Market Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Hims & Hers Health stands poised to enter a potentially multi-billion-dollar peptide market as U.S. regulatory bodies consider loosening manufacturing restrictions. Known for tailoring treatments for an array of health conditions, the company is back in the pharmaceutical spotlight following regulatory rebuffs on weight-loss compounds.

With a critical U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting this week, the fate of several peptides hangs in the balance. Analysts estimate the market could soar to $3.3 billion if restrictions are relaxed. Despite internal challenges to peptide compounding evidence, FDA approval seems promising due to backing from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others.

If regulatory changes occur, Hims & Hers is primed to advance its peptide offerings, having acquired a relevant manufacturing facility in 2025. CEO Andrew Dudum notes the strategic importance of peptides as preventative health demand rises. The telehealth company already shows stock volatility, fueled by partnerships with major drugmakers like Novo Nordisk.