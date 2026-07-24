U.S. Championships: Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson Shine in 100m Heats
Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson smoothly advanced to the 100m semi-finals at the U.S. championships held at Icahn Stadium. Lyles clocked second fastest, aiming for a sprint double while Richardson led her heat by a comfortable margin. Other notable performances included Nikki Hiltz in women's 1,500m and excitement in long-distance events.
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- United States
Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson advanced confidently to the semi-finals in the men's and women's 100 meters at the U.S. championships, hosted in New York's Icahn Stadium.
Lyles conquered his heat in 9.97 seconds and finished second overall to Christian Coleman. Lyles, aiming for a sprint double, expressed enthusiasm for additional competition after his Paris Diamond League runner-up finish in June.
In women's 100m, Richardson dominated with the fastest time of 10.90 seconds. Other highlights included Nikki Hiltz's commanding 1,500m performance and thrilling long-distance finishes, notably by Woody Kincaid in men's 10,000m. The championships continue into the weekend.