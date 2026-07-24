Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over New Global Tariffs

The Trump administration has announced new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 partners to enforce forced labor bans, following challenges in February's Supreme Court ruling. While many countries protested, the tariffs aim to strengthen the U.S. stance on human rights and leveling the trade field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 06:56 IST
Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over New Global Tariffs
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The Trump administration is set to levy new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including the European Union, over accusations of lax enforcement of forced labor bans. This action comes as the temporary 10% global tariff expires, marking a continued push towards Trump's vision for global tariffs.

Scheduled to take effect immediately as the temporary tariff ends, the new duties cover 99.4% of U.S. imports. However, oil, gas, fertilizer, and certain food items are among the products exempted from these tariffs. Notably, these tariffs are less vulnerable legally as they are imposed under the enduring Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

While countries such as Norway and Brazil express strong opposition, accusing the tariffs of being unjustified, Trump administration officials argue it's a step toward equitable global trade practices by penalizing forced labor. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer insists this action addresses human rights issues and unfair trade practices, ensuring a fair trading platform where workers' welfare is prioritized.

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