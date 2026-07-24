Taylor Farms Cleared: Lettuce Tests Negative for Cyclospora in Mexico

The Mexican Health Ministry announced that lettuce and water samples from Taylor Farms, tested for Cyclospora, showed no contamination. The inspections followed reports linking a U.S. cyclospora outbreak to iceberg lettuce in Taco Bell. Standard PCR testing confirmed negative results for the parasite in Mexico's central plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 06:34 IST
Taylor Farms Cleared: Lettuce Tests Negative for Cyclospora in Mexico
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The Mexican Ministry of Health reported Thursday that tests conducted on lettuce and water samples from U.S. supplier Taylor Farms tested negative for Cyclospora.

The tests followed an early week inspection at the company’s plant located in central Mexico, where the parasite was initially suspected.

The U.S. health authorities had linked a cyclospora outbreak, which causes severe diarrhea, to iceberg lettuce at some Taco Bell locations, pointing to products sourced from Taylor Farms in Mexico.

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