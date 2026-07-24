Taylor Farms Cleared: Lettuce Tests Negative for Cyclospora in Mexico

The Mexican Ministry of Health reported Thursday that tests conducted on lettuce and water samples from U.S. supplier Taylor Farms tested negative for Cyclospora.

The tests followed an early week inspection at the company’s plant located in central Mexico, where the parasite was initially suspected.

The U.S. health authorities had linked a cyclospora outbreak, which causes severe diarrhea, to iceberg lettuce at some Taco Bell locations, pointing to products sourced from Taylor Farms in Mexico.