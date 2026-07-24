WHO Helps Countries Strengthen Meningitis Response Plans

Meningitis still kills hundreds of thousands of people each year and leaves many survivors with lifelong disabilities, even though vaccines, early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent many deaths and reduce serious complications.

The World Health Organization is stepping up support for countries as they put the Defeating Meningitis by 2030 roadmap into practice. Recent regional workshops in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Cairo, Egypt, brought together policymakers, public health leaders and technical experts to share lessons and strengthen national responses.

Moving From Guidance to Local Action

The workshops marked a shift from developing global recommendations to helping countries apply them through stronger national programmes. Participants examined how surveillance, laboratory services, vaccination and clinical care can work together to detect cases early and protect more people.

In Copenhagen, countries focused on improving surveillance and laboratory systems so outbreaks can be detected faster and health authorities have stronger evidence for decisions on meningococcal vaccines. Reliable laboratory confirmation is essential for understanding which forms of meningitis are circulating and where prevention efforts are most needed.

Countries Share Common Priorities

In Cairo, participants reviewed national meningitis plans, identified delivery challenges and discussed practical actions that could speed up progress. Countries with different health systems and disease patterns still identified many of the same needs.

These included stronger immunisation programmes, improved disease surveillance, better laboratory confirmation and updated clinical guidance based on WHO's new recommendations on meningitis diagnosis, treatment and care. Participants also highlighted the need for more support for people living with meningitis-related disabilities, alongside stronger advocacy and community engagement.

Countries reviewed each other's plans and exchanged experiences that could be adapted to local needs. Lessons from Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador and the United Kingdom offered useful examples for those taking part in both workshops.

Collaboration Will Drive Progress

WHO said continued technical support and regular follow-up will be needed to turn plans into measurable results. Proposed next steps include regional communities of practice, targeted technical assistance and practical tools that help countries apply lessons from one another.

Antoine Durupt, coordinator of WHO's Defeating Meningitis by 2030 roadmap, said international cooperation can strengthen national programmes, save lives and reduce disability. The roadmap seeks to end epidemic bacterial meningitis, reduce deaths and disability, and improve quality of life for people affected by the disease by the end of the decade. Achieving that target will depend on whether countries can turn shared knowledge into stronger services for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term care.