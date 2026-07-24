Cyclospora Outbreak Expands Across U.S.: Investigation Continues

The U.S. FDA and CDC are expanding their investigation into a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce from Mexico, affecting nine states. Nearly 1,947 cases have been reported, primarily linked to Taco Bell. Efforts to identify further cases continue amid a recall by Taylor Farms, the lettuce supplier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:17 IST
Cyclospora Outbreak Expands Across U.S.: Investigation Continues
  • Country:
  • United States

The cyclospora outbreak has prompted the U.S. FDA and CDC to extend their investigation into shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. The contaminated produce has affected nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Health officials have identified 1,947 cases of infection, with 98 hospitalizations reported so far.

Taco Bell products have been linked to the majority of these cases, as contaminated lettuce sold by Taylor Farms was served nationwide. Although no fatalities have been reported, several state health departments are actively working to pinpoint additional cases related to this outbreak.

Taylor Farms has since issued a recall of the affected lettuce and temporarily shut down their processing facility in Central Mexico. The public is advised against consuming any lettuce products highlighted in this recall. Investigations into potential links in other states, such as Nebraska and Rhode Island, are ongoing.

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