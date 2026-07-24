Virginia Judge Criticizes FDA's Abortion Drug Certification

A federal judge in Virginia ruled against the FDA's requirement for doctors and pharmacies to be specially certified to prescribe mifepristone, an abortion drug. Judge Robert Ballou found that the FDA did not adequately consider pertinent data and the rule's impact on patients and providers before implementing the policy in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:20 IST
Virginia Judge Criticizes FDA's Abortion Drug Certification
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A federal judge in Virginia has deemed it illegal for the Biden administration to enforce special certification for prescribing the abortion drug mifepristone. Judge Robert Ballou sided with abortion providers in a case challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's rule, citing insufficient assessment of relevant data and impact.

Judge Ballou, overseeing the case in Charlottesville, noted the FDA's failure to weigh the effects on patients and healthcare providers when instituting the 2023 certification rule. This decision came after abortion providers argued that the policy was improperly implemented.

Though Judge Ballou agreed with the need for reconsideration of the rule, he stated that his authority did not extend to nullifying it entirely. He directed the FDA to review the safety of mifepristone in the context of the broader certification stipulations.

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