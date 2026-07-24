Judge Strikes Down Biden Administration's Mifepristone Rule

A federal judge in Virginia ruled against a Biden administration regulation requiring doctors and pharmacies to certify for prescribing mifepristone, an abortion drug. Judge Robert Ballou found that the FDA failed to consider the rule's impact on patients and providers and ordered a reevaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:42 IST
Judge Strikes Down Biden Administration's Mifepristone Rule
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A federal judge in Virginia has ruled against a Biden administration mandate that required doctors and pharmacies to undergo special certification to prescribe the abortion drug mifepristone. The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Robert Ballou in Charlottesville, who agreed with abortion providers that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration neglected to weigh pertinent data and the rule's impact on patients and healthcare providers.

Judge Ballou ordered the FDA to reevaluate the rule as it continues a broader review of the safety of mifepristone. The judge found that the administration's regulation lacked sufficient justification and failed to consider the consequences for those involved in providing and receiving healthcare associated with the drug.

This ruling marks a significant challenge to the Biden administration's regulatory approach, spotlighting the ongoing debate over abortion-related healthcare guidelines and the FDA's processes in rulemaking.

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