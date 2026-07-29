Breakthrough Medical Innovations: Managing Heart Failure and Better Detecting Tuberculosis
A new autoinjector, Furoscix ReadyFlow, offers a breakthrough for heart failure patients by enabling self-administration of furosemide at home, approved by the FDA in the U.S. New TB blood test allows earlier detection of the disease by accurately measuring the ESAT-6 marker, crucial for identifying active tuberculosis cases.
- Country:
- United States
The newly FDA-approved Furoscix ReadyFlow autoinjector, developed by MannKind, delivers furosemide for heart failure patients, allowing home treatment rather than emergency room visits. The innovation addresses fluid buildup issues promptly without intravenous infusion.
Previously, fluid overload in patients was treated intravenously but the new solution ensures equivalent output with a quicker process. The product, expected to hit the U.S. market by August end, shows comparable results to its predecessor, Furoscix On-Body Infuser, which was designed for extended delivery.
Meanwhile, significant advancements in tuberculosis diagnostics were reported. Researchers revealed an experimental blood test capable of accurately diagnosing TB across varying exposure levels. This test, based on detecting the ESAT-6 marker, successfully differentiates between TB stages and shows promise for future clinical applications.