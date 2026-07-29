Global Health News: Reform Proposals, Trials, and Outbreaks

A roundup of major health-related developments around the world, featuring social care reform initiatives in the UK, shareholder lawsuits against Novo Nordisk over clinical trials, GSK's restructuring efforts, foodborne illness outbreaks affecting U.S. dining habits, and Uganda's declaration of being Ebola-free after managing recent outbreaks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:30 IST
Global Health News: Reform Proposals, Trials, and Outbreaks
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant addressing of public policy, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged that social care reform be prioritized over assisted dying debates, as pressure mounts to address the nation's adult social care system. Legal amendments supporting assisted dying previously gained traction among lawmakers but faced hurdles in the upper legislative chamber.

Novo Nordisk has been compelled to respond to legal challenges in the U.S., facing accusations of misleading investors over trial results for its weight-loss drug, CagriSema. Investor confidence wavered following the announcement that the drug's weight reduction results fell short of established benchmarks.

Amid broader operational strategies, pharmaceutical giant GSK has launched a £1.9 billion restructuring plan aimed at accelerating drug development to counter an impending patent cliff. This move reflects a broader trend within the industry to bolster R&D activities while managing cost efficiencies effectively.

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