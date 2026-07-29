Global Health News: Reform Proposals, Trials, and Outbreaks

In a significant addressing of public policy, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged that social care reform be prioritized over assisted dying debates, as pressure mounts to address the nation's adult social care system. Legal amendments supporting assisted dying previously gained traction among lawmakers but faced hurdles in the upper legislative chamber.

Novo Nordisk has been compelled to respond to legal challenges in the U.S., facing accusations of misleading investors over trial results for its weight-loss drug, CagriSema. Investor confidence wavered following the announcement that the drug's weight reduction results fell short of established benchmarks.

Amid broader operational strategies, pharmaceutical giant GSK has launched a £1.9 billion restructuring plan aimed at accelerating drug development to counter an impending patent cliff. This move reflects a broader trend within the industry to bolster R&D activities while managing cost efficiencies effectively.