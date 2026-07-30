Cyclospora Surge: U.S. Faces Major Produce-Linked Outbreak

The U.S. is grappling with one of its largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks, with over 10,000 cases reported in Michigan alone. The outbreak is primarily linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served in Taco Bell restaurants across nine states, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the parasite cyclospora, found in contaminated water and food, particularly raw produce. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, potentially leading to hospitalization. Investigations continue into other possible sources of the outbreak, highlighting a recurring public health concern.

Authorities are urging consumers to thoroughly wash produce and consider cooking it to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the parasite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends treating infections with specific antibiotics, while emphasizing the importance of surveillance and reporting through national networks like FoodNet.