FTC Sues Hims & Hers for Privacy Failures and Deceptive Practices

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against the telehealth company Hims & Hers, accusing it of sharing users' sensitive health data with online advertisers in violation of privacy promises. This lawsuit highlights security concerns among telehealth players, especially concerning weight loss medications.

The FTC alleges that user interactions on Hims' website resulted in health information being shared with advertising entities including Meta Platforms and Snap. The legal action comes with collaborations with Los Angeles County and Utah to ensure user data protection.

Besides privacy breaches, the FTC claims Hims & Hers charges customers for prescriptions before consultations with healthcare practitioners and complicates subscription cancellations, further eroding customer confidence.