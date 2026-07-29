FDA Approves Ezplaz: A Revolution in Plasma Transfusion

The FDA has approved Ezplaz Freeze Dried Plasma, a revolutionary plasma product by Vascular Solutions, for use in the U.S. Ezplaz, unlike traditional plasma, can be stored at room temperature, offering a more accessible option during emergency situations or when traditional plasma supplies are low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:53 IST
FDA Approves Ezplaz: A Revolution in Plasma Transfusion
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a groundbreaking freeze-dried plasma product, marking a significant advancement in emergency care. Ezplaz Freeze Dried Plasma by Vascular Solutions, a subsidiary of Teleflex, has now been approved for adult patients requiring plasma transfusions in situations where traditional plasma is unavailable.

This approval is timely, as it coincides with a national blood supply crisis, the second in U.S. history, as reported by the American Red Cross. The organization revealed that blood donations have reached a four-year low, critically impacting the supply chain of O positive blood across the nation.

What sets Ezplaz apart is its room-temperature storage capability and rapid reconstitution, unlike conventional plasma that requires freezing and thawing. Packaged conveniently in a plastic bag, Ezplaz offers logistical advantages, as it is easier to transport and less prone to breakage, thereby enhancing plasma access in combat zones, rural areas, and disaster sites.

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