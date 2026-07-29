FDA Approves Ezplaz: A Revolution in Plasma Transfusion

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a groundbreaking freeze-dried plasma product, marking a significant advancement in emergency care. Ezplaz Freeze Dried Plasma by Vascular Solutions, a subsidiary of Teleflex, has now been approved for adult patients requiring plasma transfusions in situations where traditional plasma is unavailable.

This approval is timely, as it coincides with a national blood supply crisis, the second in U.S. history, as reported by the American Red Cross. The organization revealed that blood donations have reached a four-year low, critically impacting the supply chain of O positive blood across the nation.

What sets Ezplaz apart is its room-temperature storage capability and rapid reconstitution, unlike conventional plasma that requires freezing and thawing. Packaged conveniently in a plastic bag, Ezplaz offers logistical advantages, as it is easier to transport and less prone to breakage, thereby enhancing plasma access in combat zones, rural areas, and disaster sites.