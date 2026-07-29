FTC Sues Hims & Hers Over Privacy Breach Allegations

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken legal action against the telehealth company Hims & Hers, accusing it of sharing users' private health data with online advertisers like Meta Platforms and Snap, despite assurances of privacy. The FTC's lawsuit, filed in collaboration with Los Angeles County and Utah, claims that the company engaged in deceptive practices.

The lawsuit further alleges that Hims & Hers charged users for prescriptions before they had the chance to consult with healthcare providers. Users often find themselves charged after merely completing an intake form, without a proper medical consultation, as alleged by the FTC.

In response, Hims & Hers has dismissed the claims as groundless, arguing that this is an attempt to attract media attention rather than enforce consumer protection. However, the company's stock has suffered, trading down around 12% following the news.