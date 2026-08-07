Ebola Scare on Congolese River Boat Quelled: All Passengers Test Negative

Congolese health authorities have confirmed that seven passengers traveling on a river boat intercepted near Kinshasa tested negative for the Ebola virus. This announcement comes as a relief after fears that the virus may have spread following the death of a passenger suspected of having the disease.

The boat was stopped in Maluku, about 65 kilometers upstream from Kinshasa, after a 32-year-old man who traveled on it died in northwestern Mongala province. Nearly 300 passengers underwent temperature checks and clinical screenings, but only seven were tested for Ebola since the virus is not contagious before symptoms arise, stated Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of the National Institute for Biomedical Research.

The vessel has been decontaminated, and the passengers received food and medical assistance. Videos posted on social media showed passengers protesting after the boat's journey was halted. Health authorities are now expanding screening to all boats arriving in Kinshasa in an effort to prevent Ebola's spread amid an ongoing outbreak that has seen over 4,000 cases and 1,850 deaths in eastern Congo.