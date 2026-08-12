Wildfires, Waistlines, and Brain Tumors: New Findings That Could Change Health Perspectives

Recent research reveals wildfires as the leading cause of air pollution affecting pregnant women in the United States. Analyzing data from 64.5 million pregnancies, scientists found a significant rise in pollution due to wildfire smoke, increasing its contribution from 3.7% to 8.2% between 2003 and 2019.

In cardiovascular health, new findings suggest abdominal fat, rather than body mass index (BMI), provides a more accurate assessment of heart disease risk. Researchers argue waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio should be incorporated into routine checks, as visceral fat poses greater risks for chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, a breakthrough in brain tumor treatment may be on the horizon. Studies in mice highlight a critical period post-surgery where drugs can breach the blood-brain barrier, significantly inhibiting tumor recurrence when administered at specific times.