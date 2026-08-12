Wildfires, Waistlines, and Brain Tumors: New Findings That Could Change Health Perspectives
Recent studies highlight wildfires as the top source of air pollution for pregnant women, abdominal fat as a more accurate predictor of heart disease than BMI, and a brief window for targeting brain tumors post-surgery. These findings emphasize the need for better air quality, health assessments, and cancer treatment timing.
- Country:
- United States
Recent research reveals wildfires as the leading cause of air pollution affecting pregnant women in the United States. Analyzing data from 64.5 million pregnancies, scientists found a significant rise in pollution due to wildfire smoke, increasing its contribution from 3.7% to 8.2% between 2003 and 2019.
In cardiovascular health, new findings suggest abdominal fat, rather than body mass index (BMI), provides a more accurate assessment of heart disease risk. Researchers argue waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio should be incorporated into routine checks, as visceral fat poses greater risks for chronic diseases.
Meanwhile, a breakthrough in brain tumor treatment may be on the horizon. Studies in mice highlight a critical period post-surgery where drugs can breach the blood-brain barrier, significantly inhibiting tumor recurrence when administered at specific times.
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