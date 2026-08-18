Pharmaceutical Breakthroughs and Setbacks: A Global Health Update

The pharmaceutical industry faces both promising advancements and critical setbacks. Argenx announced that its drug Vyvgart successfully met goals in a study on autoimmune myositis, signaling potential market expansion. Investors welcomed the news, boosting argenx's shares by 11% as the company seeks to diversify its treatment applications.

Conversely, EyePoint reported disappointing trial results for its age-related eye disease drug, Duravyu. The experimental medicine missed its primary targets, leading to a dramatic 70% decline in company shares. The failure posed a significant hurdle to EyePoint's competitive challenge against well-established treatments such as Regeneron's Eylea.

In another development, Nestlé aims to capitalize on the popularity of weight-loss medications by developing products tailored to their users. By leveraging artificial intelligence and nutritional science, Nestlé plans to mitigate investor concerns over declining demand for traditional packaged food items.