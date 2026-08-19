Debate Over Family Planning Resurfaces Amid Tamil Nadu Maternity Leave Extension

The Tamil Nadu government's recent decision to extend 365 days of maternity leave for women state employees with a third child has ignited a renewed debate over family planning norms. Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram voiced opposition, emphasizing the financial burden of raising a third child and advocating for paternal leave policies.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore welcomed the maternity leave extension but cautioned that any shift from the successful two-child policy should be carefully deliberated. Tagore urged state Health Minister to consider diverse stakeholder views before finalizing decisions, while DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticized the move, suggesting it undermines long-standing family planning practices.

Alongside family policy discussions, the Tamil Nadu government announced significant investments in healthcare and education. Plans include increasing medical college admissions and establishing new government nursing colleges. A world-class multi-speciality hospital is slated for Perambalur, promising enhanced healthcare services, including for transgender individuals.