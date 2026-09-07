49ers Gear Up for Landmark NFL Season-Opener in Australia

The San Francisco 49ers prepare for their first NFL season-opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite time zone challenges, the team is excited to play at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Detailed preparations, including sleep adjustments, have been made, while players experience the unique atmosphere of the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:06 IST
49ers Gear Up for Landmark NFL Season-Opener in Australia

The San Francisco 49ers, led by coach Kyle Shanahan, are preparing for an unprecedented NFL season-opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams, scheduled for Friday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Despite facing time zone challenges upon their arrival one week prior, the team remains enthusiastic about the historic game, part of a nine-game international schedule. In an effort to acclimatize, training sessions have been scheduled for the Australian morning, and extensive sleep and nutrition guidelines have been provided to the players.

While adapting to the unique setting of the MCG, team members, including running back Christian McCaffrey, express confidence in the preparations, highlighting the strategic approach to adjusting to new conditions and the support offered by the coaching staff and specialists.

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