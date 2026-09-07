Global Wildfires: A Growing Threat to Air Quality and Health

Wildfires, intensified by climate change, threaten global air quality and public health. The World Meteorological Organization warns that these fires are becoming major pollution sources, making it challenging to meet international air quality standards. Coordinated global policies are essential to tackle both air pollution and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:30 IST
Global Wildfires: A Growing Threat to Air Quality and Health
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According to a report by the United Nations' weather agency, pollution from intensifying wildfires and heat waves could significantly hamper global efforts to improve air quality and safeguard human health. Climate change is complicating the achievement of international air quality objectives.

The World Meteorological Organization highlighted the intrinsic link between air pollution and climate change in its annual air quality and climate report. It emphasized the necessity of coordinated policies to address these intertwined issues. The organization cautioned that the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines would become harder to meet as extreme wildfires, a burgeoning source of hazardous air pollutants, are likely to increase. This stands in contrast to diminishing emissions from industry and transportation in many developed nations.

The report pointed to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone as key pollutants posing risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Monitoring of aerosols and pollutants including black carbon and microplastics needs improvement, as they are not adequately tracked despite their prevalence. This year, Europe experienced severe heat and wildfires, particularly in Spain, France, and Greece, with climate change exacerbating the frequency and intensity of such events.

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