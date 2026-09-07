China Seeks to Exploit U.S.-South Korea Military Changes

The Philippines is increasing military cooperation with the U.S. amid concerns China could exploit reductions in U.S.-South Korean military exercises to reassert its influence in the Indo-Pacific. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen alliances and counter China's influence operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:07 IST
China Seeks to Exploit U.S.-South Korea Military Changes
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China may view the U.S.-South Korean military exercise cuts as a chance to boost influence in the Indo-Pacific, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. However, he acknowledged Washington's firm commitments to Manila have not wavered, with bilateral cooperation continually expanding.

The recent decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce military drills with South Korea has sparked debate over America's deterrence in Asia. Analysts speculate it could embolden China to perceive a weakened U.S. stance, prompting Teodoro's concerns about Beijing's potential moves.

Teodoro emphasized the Philippines' deepening defense ties with the United States and other global partners amidst rising tension in the South China Sea. He revealed talks on military enhancements with South Korea, while expressing the need for stronger legislation against foreign influence and espionage.

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