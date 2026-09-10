Digital Exports Rise Fivefold as Latin America Seeks a Stronger Place in the Global Economy

Digital trade is creating a new route into the global economy for Latin America and the Caribbean, allowing businesses and independent professionals to export services without the costs of establishing offices or distribution networks overseas. Exports of digitally delivered services from the region climbed from $18.5 billion in 2005 to $87.7 billion in 2024, according to a report by the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank Group.

The report, Digital Trade in Latin America and the Caribbean: Connecting Markets, Powering Growth, covers services supplied through digital networks, including software development, telecommunications, finance, business support, education and creative work. The growth demonstrates the region's expanding digital capabilities, but its limited share of the global market shows that significant structural barriers remain.

Can Digital Services Reduce the Region's Dependence on Traditional Exports?

Digitally delivered services allow Latin American and Caribbean economies to diversify beyond commodities, tourism and manufactured goods. Because these services can move across borders electronically, countries can participate in international trade without being as constrained by distance, transport costs or limited physical infrastructure.

The model is particularly relevant for smaller economies and island states, where domestic demand may be limited and shipping goods can be expensive. A software company, online educator, financial-services provider or creative professional can reach customers abroad from a home, office or local business centre.

Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica and Argentina have emerged as prominent regional performers, supported by growing technology industries and stronger digital capabilities. Foreign direct investment in digitally enabled sectors can provide access to knowledge, technology and international business networks. Its development impact, however, will depend on whether it builds local skills and supplier relationships rather than operating separately from the domestic economy.

Despite rapid growth, Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for only 2% of global exports of digitally delivered services in 2024. The figure suggests that the region's progress is real but still represents a small part of a much larger international market.

Will Smaller Businesses and Workers Share the Benefits?

Digital platforms can reduce the cost of entering foreign markets. Small and medium-sized businesses can advertise services, communicate with customers, process orders and receive payments without maintaining a physical presence abroad. Independent professionals can similarly supply expertise to international clients without relocating.

These opportunities could be especially valuable for women-led enterprises and entrepreneurs outside major commercial centres. Online access can connect them with customers who were previously difficult or expensive to reach, potentially spreading economic activity beyond established technology hubs.

Artificial intelligence is widening the range of tools available. Businesses can use AI to analyse demand, translate content, support customers and automate administrative tasks. These applications may help smaller firms serve multiple markets with fewer resources and respond more quickly to changing customer needs.

However, digital access does not automatically create a competitive exporter. Smaller firms still need reliable broadband, affordable technology, secure payment channels, financing and information about foreign markets. They must also understand taxation, data protection, consumer safeguards and other regulatory requirements.

Workers face a related challenge. Digital trade could generate demand for developers, designers, educators, financial specialists and business-service professionals. At the same time, automation may weaken demand for routine work. Governments and educational institutions will therefore need to develop adaptable skills that remain useful as technologies and business models evolve.

Why Is Regional Integration the Missing Link?

The region's internal digital trade remains particularly limited. Only 8.4% of digitally deliverable service exports stayed within Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023, a considerably smaller proportion than in Europe and Asia.

Neighbouring markets could provide firms with an intermediate step between domestic operations and global competition. Shared languages, similar time zones and regional business connections can make nearby countries more accessible, enabling companies to gain experience before entering larger international markets.

Fragmented regulations, incompatible payment systems and complex procedures continue to make cross-border transactions difficult. Differences involving taxation, data governance, professional requirements and consumer protection may increase costs, particularly for smaller companies without legal or compliance teams.

Stronger regional cooperation could improve payment interoperability, clarify digital rules and reduce administrative duplication. This does not necessarily require identical national regulations. It requires sufficient compatibility and transparency for businesses and consumers to understand their rights and responsibilities.

Better regional integration would be particularly important for smaller Caribbean and Latin American economies. Access to a wider regional market could help their businesses overcome the limits of domestic demand and build the scale needed to compete globally.

What Must Policymakers and Stakeholders Do Next?

The report identifies eight priorities: expanding digital infrastructure, modernising regulations, improving payment interoperability, simplifying trade procedures, promoting digital exports, strengthening workforce skills, widening access to finance and improving the measurement of digital trade.

These priorities are closely connected. Skills programmes will have limited impact if workers lack affordable internet access. Connectivity alone will not produce exports if firms cannot secure financing, receive international payments or navigate foreign regulations. Governments must therefore coordinate policies across trade, telecommunications, education, finance, competition and data governance.

Regulators also face difficult trade-offs. Excessively burdensome rules may discourage innovation and disproportionately affect smaller firms, while inadequate safeguards could increase cybersecurity threats, fraud and misuse of personal data. Predictable regulation will be essential for maintaining public trust and investor confidence.

The private sector has an equally important role. Telecommunications companies can extend broadband coverage, banks and fintech providers can reduce payment barriers, and technology platforms can help firms locate customers. Universities and training institutions must ensure that programmes reflect changing market needs, while international development partners can support infrastructure, technical assistance and regulatory cooperation.

The central risk is that digital trade growth will benefit mainly large businesses, highly skilled workers and already-connected cities. Export totals do not show whether the expansion is creating secure employment, supporting small firms or reducing gender and geographic inequalities.

Future progress should therefore be measured not only through export revenue but also through broadband affordability, workforce participation, small-business access and intraregional trade. If policymakers and stakeholders can close these gaps, digital services could become a stronger source of productivity, economic diversification and inclusive employment across Latin America and the Caribbean.