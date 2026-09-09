Guatemala’s $250 Million Airport Upgrade Opens New Routes to Growth

Guatemala is preparing for a major aviation upgrade after the World Bank approved US$250 million for the Civil Aviation Recovery Program, an investment expected to give more than eight million airport users safer journeys, stronger connections and more reliable services. The work will cover major international gateways and regional airfields while strengthening the public institutions responsible for managing civil aviation, creating a foundation for tourism, trade, investment and quality employment across the country.

Five Airports Set for Safety and Infrastructure Improvements

The program will finance improvements at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City and Mundo Maya International Airport in Petén, along with airfields in Puerto Barrios, Quetzaltenango and Huehuetenango. These locations connect the capital, tourism centres, commercial areas and more remote communities, making their condition important for travellers, local businesses and industries that depend on fast access to domestic and international markets.

Runways and aircraft parking aprons will be repaired, while drainage systems designed to withstand heavy rainfall will help airports remain operational during severe weather. New runway lighting, navigation technology and surveillance equipment will support safer take-offs and landings, rehabilitated control towers will improve airport operations, and modern rescue vehicles, firefighting stations and emergency equipment will bring facilities closer to international aviation standards.

Skilled Aviation Workers Will Support Safer Travel

Modern infrastructure cannot function safely without trained people, so the program will support the certification, licensing and professional development of technical personnel throughout Guatemala's aviation sector. Air traffic controllers, aircraft rescue teams and airport firefighting personnel are among those expected to receive specialised preparation, giving the country a stronger workforce capable of operating modern systems and responding effectively when emergencies occur.

The investment will strengthen the institutional framework and financial sustainability of civil aviation under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which will implement the program through 2033. Better technical capacity, clearer operating systems and stronger oversight could build confidence among passengers, airlines and investors while preparing the sector for possible private participation in future aviation projects.

Better Air Links Could Lift Tourism, Trade and Regional Jobs

Tourism contributes about 5 percent of Guatemala's gross domestic product and supports more than 500,000 jobs, making dependable air access an important part of the national economy. Safer and more efficient airports could encourage travellers to explore destinations beyond the capital, support hotels, restaurants, tour operators and transport services, and help communities near Petén, Puerto Barrios, Quetzaltenango and Huehuetenango benefit from growing visitor activity.

Passenger traffic is projected to rise from an estimated 5.2 million in 2025 to more than 11.2 million by 2040. Airports capable of handling that growth could help Guatemalan businesses move goods faster, attract investment and reach new customers, while regional air links may reduce the isolation faced by communities located far from the country's main economic centres.

Minister of Public Finance Jonathan Menkos described aviation modernization as a national commitment that reaches far beyond airport buildings, connecting it with safer travel, stronger tourism, expanded trade and new jobs. World Bank Group Country Manager for Guatemala Thomas Lubeck said improved connectivity could help the country unlock its tourism potential, increase exports and connect remote regions with new markets.

The program supports the Guatemala Vuela Strategic Plan, which sets out a path for the country to become a regional passenger and cargo aviation hub by 2044. Modern airports, skilled workers and stronger aviation institutions could give Guatemala the capacity to handle growing demand while turning better air travel into wider economic opportunities.