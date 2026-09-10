CAR Growth Rebounds, but Can a $12.8 Billion Development Plan Improve Everyday Living Standards?

The Central African Republic's economy is gathering strength after years of weak expansion, offering the government a narrow but important opportunity to convert renewed growth into employment, investment and better public services. Yet persistent insecurity, electricity shortages, weak transport networks and a multibillion-dollar financing gap mean that recovery remains fragile.

Real gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 3.3% in 2025, up from 1.8% in 2024 and 0.7% in 2023, according to the African Development Bank's 2026 Country Focus Report. The improvement was supported by stronger primary-sector activity and a recovery in investment.

The report, titled Mobilising Central African Republic's Development Financing at Scale in a Fragmented World, presents a cautiously positive outlook. CAR possesses agricultural land, natural resources and energy potential, but has struggled to transform these assets into broad-based prosperity. The immediate policy challenge is therefore not simply to maintain growth, but to ensure that it raises household incomes and creates opportunities beyond a small number of sectors.

Recovery Brings Hope, but Its Benefits Must Reach Households

The economic acceleration could increase agricultural activity, stimulate local commerce and improve investor confidence. Rural communities could benefit if higher production raises demand for labour and gives farmers better access to markets.

However, headline GDP growth does not automatically mean that living standards are improving. The distribution and composition of expansion will determine its real impact. If growth is concentrated in extractive or capital-intensive activities with limited domestic linkages, it may create relatively few jobs or opportunities for local enterprises.

Central African Minister for the Economy, Planning and International Cooperation Marc Mandaba described the recovery as encouraging but insufficient to generate the employment and sustained improvement in living standards expected by communities.

Inflation could further weaken the benefits. The African Development Bank expects it to remain above the regional target of 3%. Higher food, transport and energy costs would disproportionately affect low-income households, even as overall economic output rises.

Employment, poverty and per-capita income data will consequently be important for measuring whether the recovery is reaching ordinary citizens.

Improving Public Finances Still Leave Policymakers with Difficult Choices

CAR's overall budget deficit narrowed from 5.1% of GDP in 2024 to 3.5% in 2025, signalling some improvement in fiscal management. Its current account deficit also declined from 9% to 7.4%, providing limited relief from external financing pressures.

Public debt nevertheless increased from 58% to 59% of GDP. This leaves policymakers with little room for indiscriminate borrowing at a time when the country urgently needs investment in electricity, roads, agriculture and essential services.

The government must balance development spending with debt sustainability. Stronger domestic revenue mobilisation could help, particularly through improved tax administration, more effective customs collection and reduced revenue leakage. But new measures must avoid placing excessive pressure on poor households and small businesses.

Better public investment management will be equally important. Authorities will need to direct scarce funds towards projects capable of generating measurable economic and social returns. Transparent procurement, clear implementation schedules and effective oversight will influence both project performance and the confidence of financing partners.

The African Development Bank forecasts growth of 2.9% in 2026 and 3.9% in 2027. The expected slowdown followed by acceleration demonstrates that recovery is possible but far from secure.

Security, Electricity and Transport Will Determine the Quality of Growth

Security remains a fundamental economic concern. Instability can prevent farmers from cultivating land, interrupt commercial routes, delay infrastructure construction and make investment more expensive. It can also limit the state's ability to deliver services outside major population centres.

Electricity shortages create another barrier. Unreliable power raises costs for companies, restricts agricultural processing and reduces the competitiveness of domestic industries. Expanding energy access could support cold storage, food processing, digital services, healthcare and education while encouraging businesses to move into higher-value activities.

Transport connections are similarly critical. Better roads could link rural producers with consumers and regional markets, reduce post-harvest losses and lower the cost of essential goods. For landlocked CAR, stronger trade corridors could also help diversify exports and reduce economic isolation.

Infrastructure spending, however, must be carefully managed. Projects that are poorly selected, delayed or inadequately maintained can deepen debt pressures without producing lasting benefits. Communities may also be excluded unless projects contain credible provisions for local employment, accessibility and environmental and social safeguards.

A $12.8 Billion Financing Test Will Require Broader Partnerships

Financing the country's 2024–2028 National Development Plan represents the most immediate test of its development ambitions. Total requirements are estimated at $12.8 billion, although the amount already secured and the remaining financing gap need clarification.

Traditional public funding and development assistance are unlikely to cover the full cost. CAR will therefore need to draw on domestic savings, diaspora resources, institutional investors, regional finance and private capital.

Mandaba said the African Development Bank Group's New Financial Architecture for African Development could help the country use guarantees, blended finance, local-currency instruments and risk-sharing mechanisms. These tools may reduce perceived risks and make infrastructure and productive-sector projects more attractive to investors.

For international development partners, the priority will be to deploy concessional finance and guarantees without worsening debt vulnerability. Private investors may find opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, agriculture and processing, but their participation will depend on security, regulatory predictability and enforceable contracts.

Domestic companies must also receive access to finance, skills and procurement opportunities. Otherwise, major investments could generate limited benefits for the local private sector.

The recovery's success will ultimately be judged by outcomes rather than projections. Policymakers and stakeholders must monitor debt, inflation, revenue collection, project delivery and security conditions. Above all, they must determine whether stronger growth is producing dependable jobs, higher incomes and improved services. Without those gains, CAR's economic recovery may remain visible in national accounts while making too little difference in everyday life.