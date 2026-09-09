Impact of Tylenol on Female Reproductive Development: New Insights

A study by researchers in Copenhagen indicates that prenatal exposure to Tylenol might affect female reproductive organ development. The research examined 302 infants, finding differences in ovarian and uterine structures. Although long-term impacts on fertility remain uncertain, experts suggest cautious reassessment of Tylenol's use during pregnancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:31 IST
Impact of Tylenol on Female Reproductive Development: New Insights
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Researchers in Copenhagen have observed potential impacts on female reproductive organ development linked to Tylenol use during pregnancy. Though the study does not establish a causal relationship, it reveals structural differences in the organs of infants exposed to the drug in utero.

The study analyzed 302 three-month-old girls, comparing those whose mothers used Tylenol during pregnancy with those who did not. Results indicated reduced ovarian volume and reproductive hormone levels, particularly in infants exposed before 17 weeks of gestation.

While caution is advised, experts argue current guidelines recommending Tylenol for pain relief should be reassessed. Long-term follow-up into adolescence and menopause is necessary to fully understand the implications of these findings.

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