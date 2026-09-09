The Long Shadow of Mao: How China's Past Influences Its Present and Future

China commemorates the 50th anniversary of Mao Zedong's death, reflecting on his enduring influence. The Cultural Revolution's legacy shapes current leadership, notably President Xi Jinping, whose family's persecution parallels ongoing ideological campaigns. Despite acknowledging past errors, Mao remains revered, perpetuating debate on his impact and the future path of China's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:03 IST
The Long Shadow of Mao: How China's Past Influences Its Present and Future

China marked the 50th anniversary of Mao Zedong's death on Wednesday, a half-century since the leader's death in 1976 at age 82. Mao, who founded the People's Republic, ruled nearly a quarter of the world's population under Communist Party rule. Despite his death hastening the end of the Cultural Revolution, his enduring influence continues to shape China's future.

The Communist Party later condemned the Cultural Revolution as a grave error primarily attributable to Mao, yet his achievements still overshadow his mistakes. In Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Mao's towering portrait remains a prominent feature, and his mausoleum extended visiting hours for the anniversary, welcoming many visitors who continue to idolize him as a national savior.

President Xi Jinping's leadership is influenced by Mao's legacy; his family was persecuted during the Cultural Revolution. Xi's consolidation of power and revival of Mao-era practices reflect a complex balance between preservation of party ideology and the risk posed by concentrated authority. The questions remain whether Xi's approach will create lasting impacts or trigger a new direction for China.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026