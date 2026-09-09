The Long Shadow of Mao: How China's Past Influences Its Present and Future

China marked the 50th anniversary of Mao Zedong's death on Wednesday, a half-century since the leader's death in 1976 at age 82. Mao, who founded the People's Republic, ruled nearly a quarter of the world's population under Communist Party rule. Despite his death hastening the end of the Cultural Revolution, his enduring influence continues to shape China's future.

The Communist Party later condemned the Cultural Revolution as a grave error primarily attributable to Mao, yet his achievements still overshadow his mistakes. In Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Mao's towering portrait remains a prominent feature, and his mausoleum extended visiting hours for the anniversary, welcoming many visitors who continue to idolize him as a national savior.

President Xi Jinping's leadership is influenced by Mao's legacy; his family was persecuted during the Cultural Revolution. Xi's consolidation of power and revival of Mao-era practices reflect a complex balance between preservation of party ideology and the risk posed by concentrated authority. The questions remain whether Xi's approach will create lasting impacts or trigger a new direction for China.