Boosting India's Real Estate: Faster Approvals and Affordability Key

Experts at the National Conference highlighted India's real estate sector's need for quicker approvals, digital land records, and policy frameworks to tackle rising costs. They emphasized affordable housing and business ease as crucial for growth, advocating policy interventions to make housing more cost-effective and streamline developer processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:14 IST
Boosting India's Real Estate: Faster Approvals and Affordability Key
Ashwinder R Singh, Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee, Northern Region and Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, National Council on Real Estate, Housing, Urban Development (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Industry experts have stressed the urgent need for India's real estate sector to adopt reforms such as faster approval processes, digitized land records, and a precise policy framework to combat soaring housing costs. These insights emerged from the National Conference on Real Estate for Viksit Bharat, orchestrated by ASSOCHAM.

Ashwinder R Singh, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee for the Northern Region, pinpointed spiraling land prices as a significant barrier to affordable housing and advocated for dedicated policy measures. Singh emphasized the complexity of affordable housing and the urgent need for interventions to prevent it from becoming unattainable for regular buyers.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of the National Council on Real Estate, emphasized improving the ease of doing business. He cited the pressing need for single-window clearance systems, digital land records, and increased technology usage, while also noting the shift towards sustainable, smarter building practices to foster industry growth.

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