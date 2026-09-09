Boosting India's Real Estate: Faster Approvals and Affordability Key

Industry experts have stressed the urgent need for India's real estate sector to adopt reforms such as faster approval processes, digitized land records, and a precise policy framework to combat soaring housing costs. These insights emerged from the National Conference on Real Estate for Viksit Bharat, orchestrated by ASSOCHAM.

Ashwinder R Singh, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee for the Northern Region, pinpointed spiraling land prices as a significant barrier to affordable housing and advocated for dedicated policy measures. Singh emphasized the complexity of affordable housing and the urgent need for interventions to prevent it from becoming unattainable for regular buyers.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of the National Council on Real Estate, emphasized improving the ease of doing business. He cited the pressing need for single-window clearance systems, digital land records, and increased technology usage, while also noting the shift towards sustainable, smarter building practices to foster industry growth.