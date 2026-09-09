Cross-Border Drone Strike Escalates Tensions
Russian drones targeted a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, resulting in casualties and fires. Additionally, an attack on Kyiv caused fires but no injuries. These events mark a continued escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian drones targeted a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova last night, causing casualties and fires, according to Ukraine's border guard. The information was posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
The overnight attack on Kyiv also led to fires, but fortunately, no casualties were reported, as per a separate statement from emergency services on Telegram.
The latest attacks highlight the ongoing conflict and increasing tensions in the region, affecting both civilian and military targets.