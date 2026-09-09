Medical Innovations and Controversies: The Latest in Health News

An experimental lung disease drug from Roivant showed promising results in a mid-stage study, boosting the company’s stock by 17%. This success follows recent U.S. approval for the drugmaker's skin and muscle disease treatment, Lisraya, as it seeks to broaden its late-stage product pipeline.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced a groundbreaking fertility support initiative for female soccer players and referees. Partnering with Tambre clinic, this program will offer treatments like IVF and egg freezing, aiming to empower women in sports by providing reproductive health options.

India faces a heated debate over new food labeling regulations that propose red warnings for products high in sugar, salt, or saturated fat. Health advocates call it a missed opportunity for public welfare, while businesses fear broad impacts on the $100 billion packaged food industry.