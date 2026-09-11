India's Packaged Food Debate: Health Warning Labels Stir Controversy

In a move sparking national discourse, India's strategy to label foods with excessive sugar, salt, or fat brings the country's packaged food consumption into the spotlight.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) faces industry resistance as it plans direct, visible warnings on products to curb health risks like diabetes, prevalent due to the nation's reliance on affordable processed foods.

With India's food market booming yet grappling with nutritional discrepancies compared to international counterparts, pressure mounts for stricter regulations as public health advocates push back against corporate interests, demanding transparency and consumer protection.