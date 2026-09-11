Sabalenka Powers to U.S. Open Final, Eyes Historic 'Three-Peat'

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the U.S. Open final after eliminating top American contender Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 6-2. This victory places Sabalenka just one win away from achieving a rare third consecutive title at the prestigious hardcourt Grand Slam.

The match saw Sabalenka initially struggle with frustration, but she quickly regained form, delivering 29 winners and seven aces to overpower Pegula. Pegula, who was a runner-up in 2024, struggled against the Belarusian's formidable power and fell to key mistakes.

Sabalenka's decisive performance has earned her a spot in the title match for the fourth consecutive year, where she will face either 2023 champion Coco Gauff or second seed Elena Rybakina.