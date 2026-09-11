Dollar Dominance Amid Energy Jitters: Markets on Edge

The U.S. dollar maintained its robust position against major currencies, reflecting market anxiety over potential energy supply disruptions in the Middle East. This uncertainty drove oil prices and bond yields upward, underlining the global economic impact of regional instability.

As the dollar gained momentum, oil futures breached significant price thresholds, with Iranian-backed forces seizing strategic locations. Consequently, the energy market saw its sixth consecutive day of price increases, further straining global financial dynamics.

U.S. Federal Reserve decisions remain crucial as markets brace for new inflation data. The possibility of an imminent interest rate hike adds friction to an already volatile fixed-income market, inciting widespread speculation and cautious financial strategies.