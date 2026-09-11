Blaze Over Kyiv: Russian Air Strikes Ignite Ukrainian Apartment

In the early hours of Friday, a nine-storey apartment building in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was set ablaze following Russian air strikes, according to city authorities on the Telegram messaging app. Residents were advised to seek shelter amid a drone alert.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these initial reports. Historically, both Russia and Ukraine have denied deliberately targeting civilian populations throughout their prolonged conflict.

This latest incident raises fresh concerns over civilian safety amidst the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, underscoring the volatile environment in which many Ukrainians continue to live.