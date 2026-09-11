Vice President Sara Duterte's Legal Battle Postponed
A court in the Philippines has postponed the arraignment of Vice President Sara Duterte on charges related to making grave threats. Her lawyer confirmed the delay, which was granted after a motion filed to the court. The case continues to garner significant public attention.
In a notable development, the arraignment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on charges of making grave threats has been postponed, according to her lawyer.
The court granted a motion to delay the proceeding, highlighting the ongoing legal challenges faced by Duterte amidst public scrutiny.
This case remains a focal point of attention within Philippine political circles.