Vice President Sara Duterte's Legal Battle Postponed

A court in the Philippines has postponed the arraignment of Vice President Sara Duterte on charges related to making grave threats. Her lawyer confirmed the delay, which was granted after a motion filed to the court. The case continues to garner significant public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:50 IST
Vice President Sara Duterte's Legal Battle Postponed

In a notable development, the arraignment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on charges of making grave threats has been postponed, according to her lawyer.

The court granted a motion to delay the proceeding, highlighting the ongoing legal challenges faced by Duterte amidst public scrutiny.

This case remains a focal point of attention within Philippine political circles.

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