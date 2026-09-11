UEFA Takes Legal Stand Against FIFA's U.S. Subsidiaries in Infantino Affair

UEFA urges a U.S. court to dismiss FIFA's subsidiaries' intervention in its attempt to collect evidence for a potential criminal case against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. UEFA seeks documents from Thrive Capital, suspecting involvement in a controversial FIFA transaction. Infantino denies any wrongdoing amid ongoing legal wrangling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:49 IST
UEFA Takes Legal Stand Against FIFA's U.S. Subsidiaries in Infantino Affair
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UEFA urged a U.S. court to dismiss efforts by FIFA's American subsidiaries to block its attempt to gather evidence for a prospective Swiss criminal proceeding against FIFA President Gianni Infantino. UEFA is pursuing documents and testimony from Thrive Capital, linked to a contentious FIFA deal that Infantino retracted amid criticism.

Despite UEFA's assertion that the U.S. entities aim to improperly represent FIFA and Infantino—neither of whom are directly involved in the case—FIFA accused UEFA of conducting a smear campaign. Infantino remains uncharged and denies any wrongdoing, while FIFA has yet to comment officially on the matter.

The case centers on UEFA's use of a U.S. discovery law to procure records under Section 1782, intending to fortify its claims in foreign litigation. The court's decision is pending, with FIFA's subsidiaries' efforts viewed by UEFA as stalling tactics that introduce delays in judicial processes.

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