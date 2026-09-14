Escalating Crackdown: Turkey's 'My Family is Safe' Operation Targets LGBTQ+ Community

A Turkish court has detained 16 people as part of a government campaign targeting LGBTQ+ associations in Izmir. The 'My Family is Safe' operation involves investigations across multiple provinces, aiming to protect family values. Critics label the operation as discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:06 IST
Escalating Crackdown: Turkey's 'My Family is Safe' Operation Targets LGBTQ+ Community
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In Izmir, a Turkish court has ordered the detention of 16 individuals pending trial, amid a government campaign targeting LGBTQ+ associations. This is part of a broader initiative dubbed 'My Family is Safe,' which has led to widespread raids across Turkey.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that 162 suspects across 15 provinces are being investigated. The campaign has resulted in numerous detentions, including 26 people in Istanbul and 21 in Ankara, as authorities claim their actions aim to protect children and uphold family values.

Rights groups have strongly criticized the operation, accusing the government of discrimination and dismantling civil society structures. The European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, Nacho Sanchez Amor, condemned the crackdown as an alarming escalation of repression.

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