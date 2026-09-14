Changing the Guard: Vincent Roberti Takes Charge Amidst 2030 Winter Olympics Turmoil

In a major leadership reshuffle, Vincent Roberti has been named the interim president of the 2030 Winter Olympics organizing committee. The move follows the unexpected departure of Edgar Grospiron, which has been attributed to persistent organizational tensions.

The plan was ratified at an extraordinary general assembly, which temporarily amended governance rules to allow Roberti to hold the presidency and continue his duties as director general until a permanent president is found. Grospiron's exit followed the earlier resignation of Cyril Linette due to 'insurmountable disagreements.'

The French Alps 2030 project has faced numerous hurdles, not least the controversial relocation of ice sports events from Nice to Lyon. This decision was catalyzed by Nice mayor, Eric Ciotti's refusal to use the Allianz Riviera stadium. Despite these setbacks, the IOC aims to keep a unified cluster for ice sports, opting for Lyon, while speed skating shifts to Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands.