AI Apocalypse: Scientists Warn of Looming Threat

Former Google DeepMind engineer Bilal Chughtai warns of AI's existential threat, resigning over concerns the technology could 'kill all humans.' As calls to slow AI development grow, leading voices like Elon Musk support caution amidst a debate over AI 'doomerism.' Donald Trump dismisses warnings as a 'hoax.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 10:43 IST
AI Apocalypse: Scientists Warn of Looming Threat
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Concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) are intensifying as experts warn of its potential existential threat to humanity. Bilal Chughtai, a former researcher at Google DeepMind, has publicly sounded the alarm, saying there is a real risk AI technology could lead to human extinction within the next decade.

Chughtai's resignation highlights growing unease within the field, as he underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to manage AI safely. His remarks follow those of Anthropic scientist Evan Hubinger, who also expressed fears over the potential dangers of AI. Prominent figures such as Elon Musk urge for a slowdown in AI development.

This debate, however, faces opposition, with President Donald Trump dismissing the industry's call for regulation as a 'hoax.' As the discussion around AI safety grows, the global tech community remains divided on the best course of action to prevent potential disaster.

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