India Eyes 100-Medal Mark at 20th Asian Games
India is determined to surpass the 100-medal milestone at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, aiming to position itself alongside Asia's sporting giants. Key hopes rest on sports like shooting and athletics, despite notable absences in the team. Beyond medals, India's long-term goal is hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036.
India is poised to make a significant impact at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with the ambition of surpassing the 100-medal milestone. This follows a record 107 medals won in Hangzhou three years ago, marking a significant leap from the 70 medals secured in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018.
The nation aspires to emulate the sporting prowess of China, Japan, and South Korea by envisioning a bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed confidence in the Indian contingent's ability to perform well at the Games, enhancing national pride.
Despite missing star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India remains optimistic, particularly in events like shooting and athletics. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu aims to capture an elusive Asian Games medal in weightlifting, solidifying her celebrated career further.
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