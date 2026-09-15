India Eyes 100-Medal Mark at 20th Asian Games

India is determined to surpass the 100-medal milestone at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, aiming to position itself alongside Asia's sporting giants. Key hopes rest on sports like shooting and athletics, despite notable absences in the team. Beyond medals, India's long-term goal is hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 10:43 IST
India Eyes 100-Medal Mark at 20th Asian Games

India is poised to make a significant impact at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with the ambition of surpassing the 100-medal milestone. This follows a record 107 medals won in Hangzhou three years ago, marking a significant leap from the 70 medals secured in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018.

The nation aspires to emulate the sporting prowess of China, Japan, and South Korea by envisioning a bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed confidence in the Indian contingent's ability to perform well at the Games, enhancing national pride.

Despite missing star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India remains optimistic, particularly in events like shooting and athletics. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu aims to capture an elusive Asian Games medal in weightlifting, solidifying her celebrated career further.

TRENDING

1
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
2
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
3
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
4
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026