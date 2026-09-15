Rising Demand and Regulatory Hurdles in Women's Testosterone Therapy

Women are increasingly using testosterone therapy to manage menopause symptoms, leading to prescription challenges due to a lack of FDA-approved options. The therapy's off-label use has surged, but pharmacies and insurers often deny requests. Ongoing trials and FDA workshops aim to address both efficacy and regulation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:31 IST
Rising Demand and Regulatory Hurdles in Women's Testosterone Therapy
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Women seeking relief from menopause symptoms are increasingly turning to testosterone therapy, but they face unexpected hurdles in securing prescriptions due to a lack of U.S.-approved options.

The off-label use of testosterone has risen, particularly for treating low sexual desire, yet many pharmacies and health insurers continue to deny these prescriptions. This comes even as a 146% rise in such prescriptions between January 2023 and July 2026 has been reported.

The FDA is set to evaluate its use and safety in women, while several ongoing trials aim to clear the confusion around its benefits and risks. With prescription difficulties persisting, further regulatory clarity is eagerly awaited.

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